Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Kicks Off #EmpowerHer Campaign with Teen’s Key Hong Kong as First Beneficiary

WASHINGTON, D.C., US – Media OutReach – 3 January 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen, global c-pop singer, actress and fashion icon has kick-started her global #EmpowerHer campaign with a donation to Teen’s Key, a non-profit organisation that supports young women in Hong Kong.