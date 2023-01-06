Global C-Pop star Tia Lee releases remix of “GOODBYE PRINCESS” with Grammy Award-winning DJ duo NERVO
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen has collaborated with Grammy award winning DJ duo NERVO on a remixed version of her global C-Pop hit “GOODBYE PRINCESS“. The remix has been gathering plaudits from around the world and follows the incredible successes of the “GOODBYE PRINCESS” music video and it’s record-breaking animated pre-release series. Both releases gathered over 100 million views at incredible speed, with the music video hitting 100 million views on YouTube inside 19 days.