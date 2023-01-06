Global C-Pop star Tia Lee releases remix of “GOODBYE PRINCESS” with Grammy Award-winning DJ duo NERVO

Published: January 6, 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen has collaborated with Grammy award winning DJ duo NERVO on a remixed version of her global C-Pop hit “GOODBYE PRINCESS. The remix has been gathering plaudits from around the world and follows the incredible successes of the GOODBYE PRINCESS” music video and it’s record-breaking animated pre-release series. Both releases gathered over 100 million views at incredible speed, with the music video hitting 100 million views on YouTube inside 19 days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.