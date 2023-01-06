Taste a Symphony of Cheese with 7-Eleven’s All-New Affordable Menu of Cheesy Meals and Snacks

Published: January 6, 2023

7-Eleven is launching an array of cheese-inspired dishes and bites on the go with eight kinds of cheese used across the menu! The brand-new additions to its ready-to-eat menu include an Indian curry classic, a Japanese yakiniku beef bowl, an Italian-style sandwich, and more…all with a cheesy twist and affordably priced at $5.90 or less!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 – What’s not to love about cheese? It can be eaten any time of the day and makes almost anything taste delicious. With a brand-new selection of 7-Select and Taste Asia items, 7-Eleven is bringing to you a variety of tasty and affordable dishes from around the world –with one thing in common…cheese!

