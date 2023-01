Julia Garner, Selena Gomez and Emma D’arcy Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach – 13 January 2023 – De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actresses Julia Garner, Selena Gomez and Emma D’Arcy at the 80Golden Globe Awards held at the The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.