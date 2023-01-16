FWD Hong Kong collaborates with LoveXpress to organise #LiveBoundless scented candle workshop for families with autism

The workshop for autistic children and their parents is part of FWD’s social inclusion initiative and provides participants with a space to enjoy quality time
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 January 2023 – FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) collaborated with LoveXpress, a local charity organisation, to hold a #LiveBoundless scented candle workshop for autistic children and their parents in late December 2022. The workshop aimed to encourage creativity and collaboration while enriching the community with love and care, bringing FWD’s brand promise, ‘Celebrate living’, to life. As a continuation of FWD’s exclusive #LiveBoundless campaign, the handmade scented candle collection was created to encourage people to enjoy the special moments in life through pleasant scents, while the relaxing nature of each candle symbolises the comprehensive protection that FWD is committed to providing for the community. An online #LiveBoundless personality test concluded in 2022 and, as a gift, for every participant that took part FWD will donate HK$5 donation to LoveXpress. Together with an internal donation, a total of HK$30,000 will be donated to support the organisation in promoting Community Care and social inclusion.