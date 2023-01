Consumers can expect to enjoy lab-grown unagi and other fishes as early as 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 January 2023 – Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Applied Science (SAS) successfully developed proprietary cell lines for high value fish species that cannot be farmed. These cell lines are the first in the world to grow on an ethically viable plant-based alternative to the more commonly used fetal bovine serum.