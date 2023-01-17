2022 Qianhai-Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Hong Kong Selection Tertiary Institutions and Secondary Schools Streams Award Ceremony

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 January 2023 – The highly acclaimed 2022 Qianhai-Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao-Taiwan Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition had come to a grand finale and announced its winners in both Tertiary Institutions and Secondary Schools Streams on December 29, 2022 in Hong Kong. With the competition running into its 7th year, organizers have received over 300 submissions covering 100 schools in Hong Kong alone.The exciting award ceremony in celebration of the winning teams for both Tertiary Institutions and Secondary Schools Streams took place at HKUST Entrepreneurship Center’s head office in Central, Hong Kong. Professor Honorable William Wong Kam-fai (MH, Member of the Legislative Council- Election Committee) and Honorable Edmund Wong Chun-sek (Member of the Legislative Council- Accountancy) were Guests of Honor. Other notable guests included Professor Witman Hung (JP, Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, Shenzhen Qianhai Authority), Mr. Hendrick Sin (MH, 14th term of the Hong Kong Deputies to the National People’s Congress, President of Internet Professional Association), Mr. Donny Siu (Head of Entrepreneurship Programs at Entrepreneurship Center of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology), Mr. Eddy Chen (Standing Committee Member, Internet Professional Association) and Mr. Terence Chiu (Vice President of Internet Professional Association).“This year we have received the highest number of applications to the competition, with many students from notable schools around Hong Kong. This reflects the great trust and support we have earned from all principals, teachers and students in Hong Kong” said the honorable Professor Hung (JP). Furthermore, Professor Hung (JP) shared updates on the Qianhai Dream Park, which began its operations in September 2022. Qianhai Dream Park offers youths in Hong Kong and Macau a much larger platform to “chase their dreams”. The park spans over an area of 139,000sqm with four uniquely themed services tailor-designed to support youths in Hong Kong. These services include: “Worry-free service for Hong Kong Enterprises”, “Hong Kong-Shenzhen Living Services”, “Cross-border Talents Caring Services”, and “Hong Kong Youth Community Culture”.This year, Qianhai International Liaison Services has successfully obtained recognition of its Qianhai Competition as one of the official celebratory activities in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). With this very unique theme, Qianhai has added a new, special award “Youth Innovation Grand Award by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China” to recognize and award applicants with the most innovative and compelling project. The winner in the Secondary Schools Stream, Aleisha Esther Sin, is a Gr.12 student who currently studies at Milton Academy in the US. She won the hearts of the judges with her project “The Fairtrade Cause”, where she focused on raising awareness to help underprivileged farming communities in Southeast Asia through advanced technology and entrepreneurship. In addition to this Youth Innovation Grand Award, there are also Gold, Silver, Bronze Awards, The HKUST GBA Youth Innovation Grand Prize Award and Merit Awards given to talented students and young visionary leaders in Hong Kong.Hashtag: #ShenzhenQianhaiAuthority #QianhaiCompetition #TertiaryInstitutionsStream #SecondarySchoolsStream #HKUSTEntrepreneurshipCenter

About Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd

Established in August 2014, Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited is a window company of the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority servicing Hong Kong. We shoulder the responsibilities “to foster industrial collaboration, talent exchange, legal cooperation and co-development proposal, and to serve Hong Kong people and enterprises” and make “Support Hong Kong, Service mainland, Face the world” its mission. The “Qianhai e-Services Hong Kong-Macao Station” is now operated by the company, offering 223 free services to Hong Kong and Macao individuals to handle government services without travelling to Qianhai, including business registration, tax-related services, social security and government administrative services.