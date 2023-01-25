DeKorea Unveils New Range Of Sustainable & Non-Hazardous Feature Wall Panels

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 January 2023 – DeKorea is pleased to announce the launch of a new range of carefully designed, sustainable and non-hazardous feature wall panels that aim to promote better environmental and human health. Homeowners who are looking to renovate their spaces may look to the new range for high-quality feature wall designs such as fluted panel feature walls , European-style wainscoting and light-weight wall tiles.The rise of ocean temperatures and frequent changes in climate patterns has led to an increased need to become more environmentally conscious. DeKorea strives to do their part for the environment with the launch of their latest collection, which features sustainable and non-hazardous wall panels that have been carefully designed with intention. These wall panels contain hardwood charcoal powder, a material that eliminates foul odours and hazardous chemicals in the air which are especially common in newly constructed buildings. Moreover, they also contain polystyrene moulding, which does not decay, deform or warp from moisture, and can be used in wet or humid areas like bathrooms and gymnasiums.DeKorea is an established online store that offers a wide range of home decoration products to transform any room — from self-adhesive laminating sheets for cabinets to high quality Korean paint. Given the fact that the average Singaporean spends approximately 93% of their life indoors, the company hopes to help all homeowners feel comfortable and safe in their homes with their products.Moving forward, customers may look forward to exclusive promotions, exciting social media events and attractive prizes, including free installations of the brand's feature wall panels. With an aim to build a close-knit community, the company's website is also undergoing a major revamp to encourage customers to share their own unique thoughts, tips, and perspectives on home design.With the launch of a new range of sustainable and non-hazardous wall panels, DeKorea hopes to transform homes into a conduit that reconnects individuals with the positive impacts of nature.For more information, please visit https://dekorea.com.sg/

