First Phosphate Reports Highest Phosphate Assays to Date and Provides Exploration Update on the Bégin-Lamarche Project in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec
Saguenay, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2023 – First Phosphate Corp. (“First Phosphate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained its highest phosphate assay results to date at the Bégin-Lamarche project located in the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec.
These results follow the previously announced initial assay results from the discovery area as communicated in the press release dated September 14, 2022: https://firstphosphate.com/begin-lamarche-sept14-2022.
Bégin-Lamarche Project Results
Grab sampling in the initial discovery area (Sector 1) assayed up 18.53% P2O5 and 11.73% TiO2. In other areas of Sector 1, numerous samples returned assays over 5% P2O5. In Sector 8 of the project, samples returned 19.41% P2O5 and 8.91% TiO2. The analysis of 43 trace elements, including U, Th, REE, As and Cd, indicates very low concentrations of potentially deleterious elements.
“Begin-Lamarche shows promise in that it could become a second important zone of phosphate exploration for the Company,” explained First Phosphate President, Peter Kent. “Igneous anorthosite comprises only about 1% of total global phosphate reserves. These deposits have the potential to be highly desirable for the production of LFP battery material because they are devoid of high concentrations of deleterious elements as shown in these encouraging assay results at Bégin-Lamarche.”
Additional Reconnaissance Conducted at Bégin-Lamarche
During the fall of 2022, Laurentia Exploration Inc. conducted a geological reconnaissance and sampling program on behalf of First Phosphate at the Bégin-Lamarche project. The findings were as follows:
|TABLE 1 – ASSAY RESULTS – BÉGIN-LAMARCHE PROJECT
|Sector
|Sample_ID
|Easting
|Northing
|P2O5 (%)
|TiO2 (%)
|Fe2O3 (%)
|Sector 1
|D589917
|326040
|5402186
|8.15
|4.57
|40.50
|D589918
|325834
|5402172
|18.53
|11.73
|41.36
|E5865616
|327561
|5402540
|10.12
|5.91
|32.16
|E5865617
|325094
|5402339
|1.50
|4.47
|25.53
|E5865618
|325837
|5402175
|7.07
|7.49
|40.55
|E5865619
|326831
|5403172
|1.38
|3.96
|19.82
|E5865620
|326998
|5402888
|6.82
|5.24
|40.74
|E5865621
|326197
|5402638
|5.72
|8.27
|45.90
|E5865622
|327878
|5404126
|0.06
|13.13
|59.33
|E5865623
|324515
|5400895
|0.06
|0.54
|7.75
|E5865624
|328422
|5402634
|0.04
|0.14
|1.55
|E5865625
|324500
|5400913
|0.11
|0.94
|28.48
|E5865626
|325728
|5402104
|9.29
|6.40
|41.37
|E5865627
|326894
|5403045
|0.99
|3.24
|44.01
|E5865628
|328442
|5402598
|0.06
|0.90
|10.70
|E5865629
|326894
|5403052
|10.42
|8.94
|43.07
|Sector 8
|290801
|313901
|5376286
|1.34
|3.01
|17.82
|290802
|314920
|5376154
|1.51
|3.18
|16.23
|290803
|315034
|5376174
|1.55
|3.05
|17.56
|290804
|315129
|5376080
|0.96
|2.07
|13.54
|290805
|315615
|5376150
|1.89
|3.62
|20.18
|290806
|315896
|5375232
|0.05
|18.74
|69.78
|290807
|316042
|5374825
|19.41
|8.91
|40.69
|Sector SE
|B060901
|332427
|5392735
|1.95
|2.39
|13.77
|B060902
|332331
|5392742
|1.43
|3.56
|16.62
|B060903
|331962
|5392970
|1.59
|2.13
|12.40
- At the northern tip of Sector 1, a new high-grade phosphate discovery was made immediately to the north of the initial discovery. A thick layer of nelsonite (phosphate-bearing rock), potentially up to 130m in thickness, revealed between 7.51% and 14.16% P2O5 and between 2.09% and 18.14% TiO2. Initial analyses were conducted using a portable handheld XRF analyzer.
- A new phosphate mineralized area (Sector 3) was also discovered approximatively 4km south and on strike with the initial discovery. Field investigation showed that the nelsonite ranges from 30m to 60m in thickness.
- Airborne magnetic survey interpretation seems to demonstrate that the nelsonite found in Sectors 1, 2 and 3 could be part of the same nelsonite layer providing a potential strike length of 8km and a thickness of up to 130 m for the high grade phosphate-bearing horizon.
- Lastly, in the Larouche sector (Sector 8), five surface samples returned between 11.89% and 15.16% P2O5. Analyses were conducted using a portable handheld XRF analyzer.
- A total of 140 rock samples have been gathered from this enhanced reconnaissance exploration and have been send to the laboratory for analysis.