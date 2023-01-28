Parents taught me to be honest, says ICC Spirit of Cricket Award winner Aasif Sheikh

Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh becomes the first player from Nepal to win the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper (and batter) was named the recipient of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022 for his decision not to run out Andy McBrine after the Irish star tripped while attempting a run in February last year.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Kathmandu, he said, “I feel lucky that I got this opportunity to represent my country across the world by showing that gesture on the field shown in the video. Also I got to know that I became the first Nepali player to receive this ICC award which is really special for me”.

The good news Aasif Sheikh heard from social media.

“I just heard about the news yesterday through social media. I was surprised and happy to hear that at the same time my parents felt so proud of me hearing the news about this. As they have always taught me to be humble, honest and be a good human being, they are happy to see that I am walking on their path”.

It is not known whether the player would receive an award in any physical form.

“I have no idea whether I am getting any trophy or not but the award which ICC have given me will always be special for me. I have always believed that cricket should always be played under the spirit of the game and by showing that gesture I believe the cricket will get more pure and will be played with more honesty”, he signed off.

