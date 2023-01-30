Big C and DHL Supply Chain Thailand deploys electric trucks to reduce carbon emissions
- Both companies are striving for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and prioritize green operations as part of their ESG agenda
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 30 January 2023 – In a joint effort to drive a greener supply chain, Big C Supercenter, “The Thai Retailer with Customers at its Heart” the leading grocery retailer in Thailand, and DHL Supply Chain Thailand, the global market leader in contract logistics, have announced the deployment of electric trucks for product distribution, from the Big C Wangnoi Distribution Center to Big C branches in Bangkok as an initial stage. In the near future, other types of electric trucks are being considered for the fleet to transport Big C products to stores in various locations.