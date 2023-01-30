Dear Reality releases EXOVERB, unlocking a new dimension of spatial perception in stereo productions
DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 30 January 2023 – Dear Reality launches EXOVERB, a totally new reverb plugin that adds an as yet unheard three-dimensional depth and width perception to stereo productions. Blending the mix with the most natural reverb, the plugin offers 50 true-to-life acoustic scenes, relying on EXOVERB’s proprietary reverb engine with synthesized spatial multi-IRs. Incorporating the fundamentals of spatial hearing, EXOVERB enables enhanced control of the spatial distance perception, which will clean up the stereo mix, leaving more space for additional instruments.
EXOVERB provides 50 hand-tailored acoustic scenes in four categories (Ambiences, Rooms, Halls, and Plates), perfectly tuned for modern music production. Each preset is based on multiple synthesized impulse responses (IRs) developed with Dear Reality’s proprietary software and expertise in immersive audio. “Though spatial audio technology offers new perspectives on sound and the listener’s immersion, it is often overlooked that stereo can produce an immersive sound field with realistic depth, too – if done right,” explains Achim Fell, co-CEO of Dear Reality, adding that “with EXOVERB, we unlock this capability by applying the fundamentals of our spatial audio technology to our first pure stereo reverb plugin.”
In keeping with Dear Reality’s ease of use philosophy, EXOVERB features a straightforward user interface where the reverb can be perfectly adapted to the individual mix. An innovative triangle pad helps select the perfect blend of reverb, early reflections, and dry signals by setting the ratio of the early reflections and the late reverb on the x-axis and the level of dry and wet signals on the y-axis. Moreover, EXOVERB provides direct access to commonly used parameters such as Pre-Delay, Size, Decay, and Width, without the user having to dive into sub-menus as with many other reverb tools.
