7-Eleven’s own brand 7CAFÉ collaborates with GODIVA for the first time and launches 3 new chocolate “Limited Edition Sweet Surprise” drinks
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 February 2023 – Get ready to fall in love this February with a series of “Limited Edition Sweet Surprises” at 7-Eleven! 7-Eleven’s own brand 7CAFÉ is teaming up with GODIVA, the iconic premium chocolate brand, for the first time ever to launch three “Limited Edition Sweet Surprise” chocolate beverages and chocolate coffee creations! “Sweetness Is All Around” at 7-Eleven so head on down to your nearest store and share a sweet moment with your loved ones!