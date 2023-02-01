Arlo Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi Mobile Security Camera Delivers Smarter Security for Remote or Hard-to-Access Locations, Now Available in Singapore

Advanced Wireless Camera Enables 4G and Wi-Fi Connectivity, Perfect for Monitoring Vacation Homes, Construction Sites, Commercial Properties, Trails and More

Intelligent, Take-Anywhere Security – Connect to 4G network or use 4G as a backup while directly connected to Wi-Fi 1



100% Wire-Free Design – A swappable rechargeable battery powers the Arlo Go 2, eliminating cords and wiring hassles for a sleek install anywhere



All-Weather Protection – A weather-resistant design ensures the camera can withstand heat, cold, rain, and sun



Secure Local Storage – Users without an Arlo Secure subscription can opt to insert a secure microSD card into the camera to store videos directly on the device for later access and viewing 2



Two-Way Audio – Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality



See More at Night – View critical details in colour night vision with an integrated spotlight for better identification



See Clearer Images in FHD – View, zoom, and capture clear 1080p video



Built-In Siren – Users can trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an emergency or when they notice an intruder



Easily Locate the Camera – Recover or locate camera placement with GPS positioning

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 February 2023 – Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced the new Arlo Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi Mobile Security Camera is now available in Singapore through participating retailers at a RRP of $399 SGD.Ideal for monitoring construction sites, vacation homes, boats or campervans and other locations that aren’t regularly occupied or where Wi-Fi may be unavailable or unreliable, Arlo Go 2 works with a 4G cellular data plan to provide continuous connectivity and uninterrupted security. The camera’s versatility not only provides users with peace of mind that their property and assets are secure, but is underscored by a 100% wire-free, weather-resistant design, a swappable, rechargeable battery, and the ability to directly connect to Wi-Fi when in range.Users can view and record 1080p FHD video day and night, as well as capture important details with colour night vision thanks to an integrated spotlight. Two-way, full-duplex audio ensures clear communication with visitors, while a built-in siren can be triggered remotely or automatically to ward off intruders. Additionally, Arlo Go 2 is equipped with GPS positioning to track the camera’s whereabouts, allowing users to locate multiple devices across an expansive area, or in the event of theft.“Arlo Go 2 builds on the success of its Arlo Go predecessor, serving as the most versatile solution for anyone seeking wire-free security for hard-to-access locations,” said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director – Arlo APAC. “Arlo Go 2’s ability to operate on either a mobile network or Wi-Fi puts the power in the hands of the user, allowing them to select the best connection for their use case. Round-the-clock security is enhanced further when Arlo Go 2 is paired with Arlo Secure for one touch interactive notifications.”The Arlo Go 2 includes access to Arlo Secure, Arlo’s AI-subscription service, via a complimentary trial. The service grants users access to rolling 30-day cloud recordings, and personalised notifications such as person, animal, vehicle and package detection.Complete features of the Arlo Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi Security Camera include:For more information about the Arlo Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi Security Camera, Arlo Secure or the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.Arlo.com Hashtag: #Arlo

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and, Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximize security through personalized notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



