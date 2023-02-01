Southco Adds New Padlocking Handle Option to Market-Leading Cam Latch Series
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 February 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of cam latches with a new version that designed with enhanced security and ergonomic operation. Southco’s newest E5 Cam Latch features an L-shaped handle that provides a secure grip and makes it easy to latch, unlatch or open a door with a gloved hand. The ability to add a padlock to the latch offers a simple way to upgrade security.