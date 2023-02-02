SEAC Thailand Launches 456 Smart Learning Ecosystem To Upskill Learners
The Revolutionary 456 Learning Experience Alters Skills Learning & Development in 3 Stages
- SEAC, Southeast Asia’s SMART Learning leader (meeting modern learning needs) has integrated content, technology, design, and learning experience expertise to reimagine learning for today’s learners using their patented 456 methodologies.
- Both individuals’ and economies’ futures require more people of all ages and walks of life to have access to upskilling opportunities to create life-changing outcomes. 456 provides an affordable, scalable approach, exponentially improving experiences and capability for every learner, 7-70+ in our AI/Tech transformed world. The 456 Learning Experience brings future-ready learning experiences to more people, in a potential US$7 Trillion market.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 2 February 2023 – SEAC, Southeast Asia’s SMART learning leader today launch their 456 Smart Learning Ecosystem to address the slow rate at which the education and training industries are evolving their learning approaches . SEAC has innovated and refined its approach over the last ten years to better meet learners needs in this new era of rapid change and upskilling. SEAC’s 456 learning experience solution integrates content, technology, design, and experience expertise to reimagine learning by using their trademarked 456 methodologies.