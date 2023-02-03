The British Ambassador welcomes the launch of Malvern College Tokyo at British Embassy.
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 3 February 2023 – Malvern College celebrated the launch of its seventh overseas school, Malvern College Tokyo, at the British Ambassador’s Residence yesterday. A cocktail reception was co-hosted by Her Excellency Julia Longbottom CMG, British Ambassador to Japan, and Ms Jacqueline So, Co-founder and Chief Executive of Malvern College International, Asia Pacific. Mr Robin Black, Chairman of Malvern College, Mr Keith Metcalfe, Headmaster of Malvern College, Mr Allan Walker, Director of International Schools, Malvern College, Dr Robin Lister, Regional Executive Advisor, Malvern College International, Asia Pacific and Mr. Mike Spencer, Founding Headmaster of Malvern College Tokyo were also present at the event. Senior leaders from the government, universities, international schools, corporates, and the wider community witnessed the ceremony and shared their excitement at the opening of what will be the first British-branded all-through IB school in Tokyo.