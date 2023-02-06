Award Presentation of 2022 Most Innovative Solutions Award

Company

Award title



456 Logistics Limited

The Best Logistics and Warehousing Solution Services of the Year



7Iron HK

The Best Indoor Golf Course Centre of the Year



91APP HK Limited

The Most Innovative OMO Integrated E-commerce Solution of the Year



Amazing Gallery

Best Art Education Institution of the Year



Animoca Brands

The Best Blockchain Technology Investment Company of the Year



ANKH 機能再生 – 痛症健康集團

Best Pain Removal Technologies of the Year



Baker & Bloom

Most Outstanding STEM Education Center of the Year



Blossom Massage Boutique

The Best Boutique Massage Centre of the Year



Captar Partners

The Most Excellent Talent Hunting and Recruitment Services of the Year



cccdi limited

The Most Excellence Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Expert of the Year



Champion Goal Education Center

The Best Comprehensive Tuition Education Center of the Year



Combined Women’s Specialist Clinic

Most Excellent Gynaecology Treatment Service Platform of the Year



ConceptFound Technology International (HK) Limited

Most Outstanding IT Services Provider of the Year



DB Power Online Limited

The Most Outstanding Financial Market Data Solutions Provider of the Year



DLT Global immigration

The Best Immigration Service of the Year



EC Stroke Rehabilitation

The Best Stroke and Neurological Rehabilitation Service of the Year



Epoch-Tech Computer System Co., Ltd

The Most Outstanding ERP Solutions and Consulting Service of the Year



Evabest CPA Limited

The Most Outstanding One-Stop Accounting Service of the Year



evMega Technology Limited

Most Outstanding One-Stop EV Charging Solution of the Year



Faeries

Most Outstanding Women’s Health Care Product of the Year



Fame Limpid Design & Construction Limited

Most Innovative Design and Construction Service Platform of the Year



Fulbright Financial Group Limited

Most Outstanding Financial Services Brand of the Year



Gallant BioTechnology Limited

Asia’s Most Outstanding Raw Material DNA Test Provider of the Year



Good Time International Play School * Kindergarten

The Best International Kindergarten of the Year



Haldanes

Most Outstanding Criminal and Matrimonial Legal Services of the Year



Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra

The Best Innovative Music Technology Organization of the Year



Hong Kong Dance Company

Outstanding Dance and Art Performance Development Service of the Year



Human Parent Academy

The Best Child and Parent Online Education Service of the Year



HYGGEWellbeing

Most Outstanding Health & Wellness Product of the Year



IGNITE Development Limited

The Best Training Courses Platform of the Year



Jetta Company Limited

Most Outstanding Innovative OEM Manufacturing Service of the Year



Keep Moving Project Kids

Best Children’s Fitness Center of the Year



Kiddie Kloud

Outstanding Preschool Education Service of the Year



Konrede Limited

Most Excellence Art and Design Studio of the Year



La Fleur

The Best Professional Floral Design Course of the Year



Langya Tech

Most Outstanding Home Office Products of the Year



Les Petites Ballerina Dance Academy

The Most Trusted Quality Dance Academy of the Year



Let’s Chill Massage

The Best Social Enterprise Massage Centre of the Year



Love Pink Peach

The Best Multifunctional Bras Platform of the Year



Macros Construction Limited

The Best Professional Interior Construction Service of the Year



MakeOmnia Limited

Best 3D Printing and Technology Education Services of the Year



Maverick Group Limited

Best Regarded Specialist Medical Group of the Year



Multizen Asia Limited

Outstanding Commercial Food Industry of OEM Industry of the Year



Neufast Limited

The Most Excellence Human Resources Technology AI Platform of the Year



Novias Beauty

The Best Eyelashes Services of the Year



O&O Studio

The Most Outstanding Innovative Interdisciplinary Architecture Studio of the Year



Octopus Cards Limited

The Most Innovative Smart Card Payment System Brand of the Year



Pan Lloyds Group

The Best Quality Supplementary Exercise Book Publisher of the Year



PANGU by Kenal

Asia’s Most Innovative Integrated Metaverse Solution of the Year



Pocina Company Limited

The Best Calories Management Meal Replacement Brand of the Year



Queens Beauty & Spa Co Ltd

The Best Comprehensive Beauty and Treatment Service of the Year



RAGAZZA

Outstanding Quality Jewelry Retail Brand of the Year



Randstad Hong Kong Limited

The Best Human Resource Recruitment Service of the Year



Sky Vault Fitness

Best and Trustworthy Personal Training Service of the Year



Soar Education Limited

Most Excellent Diversified Professional Sports Training Academy of the Year



Spread-it Limited

Most Outstanding Micro-Influencer (KOL) Platform of the Year



Studio of SAI limited

The Best Urban Architecture and Installation Design Enterprise of the Year



Super Nova Global Trading Limited

The Best Healthy Slimming Brand of the Year



Tartes & Pop

Best French Cake Shop of the Year



Tat Ming Flooring Company Limited

The Best Trusted Quality Flooring Services of the Year



The Aspirers

Outstanding Overseas Education Consultancy Service of the Year



The G.O.A.T. Boxing Club Hong Kong

The Best Professional Boxing Training Centre of the Year



The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

The Best Performing Arts Institute of the Year



UTOPIA Consulting Group

The Most Outstanding Investment and Financial Management Specialist of the Year



Valpaint Hong Kong

The Most Innovative Decorative and Natural Paints Brand of the Year



Venturenix Limited

Most Outstanding IT Professional and Digital Recruitment Services of the Year



Verm City SportChain

Most Outstanding Rock-Climbing Gym Centre of the Year



Well Green Energy Technology Company Limited

The Best Renewable Energy Technology Enterprise of the Year



Yau Lee Holdings Limited

Outstanding Comprehensive Construction Engineering Group of the Year

