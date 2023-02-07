OnePlus Welcomes 2023 with the Launch of Three Flagship Products

Delivering greater efficiency, speed and integration between devices, these latest releases enrich the OnePlus ecosystem to build a superior digital life
DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 7 February 2023 – Leading technology company OnePlus today launched three flagship products: the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone; the OnePlus Bus Pro 2 Series earbuds; the OnePlus Pad at GMR Grounds, Aerocity, in New Delhi. The OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard was also introduced at the event. Embodying OnePlus’s ‘Never Settle’ motto, the latest products are distinguished by purposeful designs, industry-leading technology, and advanced interconnectivity with the brand’s ecosystem.