Everything you need to start producing immersive audio

Dear Reality updates its dearVR MONITOR multi-channel mix room plugin and releases a new IMMERSIVE BUNDLE
DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 8 February 2023 – Dear Reality introduces the latest version of dearVR MONITOR and the new IMMERSIVE BUNDLE, combining two powerful plugins that supercharge any spatial mixing workflow. dearVR MONITOR provides access to an immersive mixing room through regular headphones to create great mixes anytime, anywhere, and in any format. The latest V1.13 update adds four new headphone profiles, Dear Reality’s license manager, and Pro Tools® M1 Native support. In combination with Dear Reality’s dearVR PRO spatializing solution, users have everything at their fingertips to start producing immersive audio.