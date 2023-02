From excessive pessimism to excessive optimism – Coface Barometer Q4 2022

Hong Kong S.A.R – Media OutReach – 14 February 20232022 ended on a positive economic note. Mild temperatures and substantial gas reserves have removed the specter of forced rationing for Europe this winter and European economies should thus avoid a sharp contraction in activity. This has led Coface to keep its global growth forecast for 2023 unchanged at 1.9%. Our scenario of stagflation in the advanced economies and the overall resilience of the emerging countries has also been confirmed.