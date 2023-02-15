Walk the streets with Moomin x 7-Eleven limited edition eco-friendly bags in the latest Shop and Earn stamps programme
- 7-Eleven is launching its new range of six limited-edition bags featuring Scandinavia’s wildly popular Moomin in an exciting new crossover
- Earn a stamp with every $5 spent at 7-Eleven; collect 3 stamps and top up $8.90 in cash to redeem a blind box of a trendy and utilitarian Moomin featured bag with 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme
- Stamp issuance begins on 15 Feb and ends on 11 Apr at all 7-Eleven stores. Redemption ends on 18 Apr or while stocks last
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 February 2023 – 7-Eleven, Singapore’s favourite convenience store, is bringing an exciting crossover with Scandinavia’s beloved Moomin characters, as a part of its latest Shop and Earn stamps programme. The exclusive Moomin collectible range consists of six limited-edition bags made with sustainable materials (certified by the Global Recycle Standard) and decorated with the enchanting fairy tale characters from the Nordics – Moomin, Snorkmaiden, Little My, Snufkin, Moominpappa, Moominmamma, Stinky and the Hattifatteners.