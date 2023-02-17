Anson Resources welcomes substantial lithium exploration target at Green River

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 17 February 2023 – Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) CEO Bruce Richardson tells Proactive the company has established a substantial exploration target at its recently staked Green River Lithium Project in the Paradox Basin in south-eastern Utah, USA. The target points to mineral resource potential in the same ballpark as Anson’s flagship asset, the nearby Paradox Lithium Project, and appears to host positive geological features similar to that asset, including rock units and stratigraphy.