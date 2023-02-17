DHL Express launches GoGreen Plus: First global express courier to give customers the opportunity to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel to reduce emissions

GoGreen Plus is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s sustainability goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 February 2023 – DHL Express today announces the launch of GoGreen Plus, a new service that will allow customers to reduce (‘inset’) the carbon emissions associated with their shipments through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)[1]. This is a first for global express carriers, and will initially launch in the UK, shortly followed by Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Starting this month, customers based in these countries will have the option to select GoGreen Plus when choosing their shipping service through MyDHL+, the company’s online shipping and tracking platform. The service is designed to be fully flexible as it can be selected for individual shipments.