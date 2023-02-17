Sunstone Metals hits gold and copper on edge of massive T2 target at El Palmar

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 17 February 2023 – Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) MD Malcolm Norris tells Proactive the company has received “extremely promising” gold and copper assays from drilling at the large T2 geophysical anomaly at El Palmar porphyry gold-copper discovery in northern Ecuador. The first three holes drilled at the new target have returned broad gold and copper intersections from the top and the edge of the target.