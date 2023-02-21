Global C-Pop Artist and Fashion Icon Tia Lee makes waves at London Fashion Week
Her inaugural appearance at the fashion extravaganza peaked with her exclusive reveal of a stunning Julien Macdonald FW23 couture to the world for the first timeLONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 21 February 2023 – Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-pop singer and fashion icon, made waves at the London Fashion Week (LFW) on Sunday (19 Feb) as she arrived at Julien Macdonald’s Fall-Winter 2023 (FW23) show in a stunning one-of-its-kind couture dress and cape, specially hand-picked by the leading British fashion ace himself. Tia’s outfit was then later presented to the world for the first time as part of Julien Macdonald’s FW23 collection show.
Tia was specially selected by Julien Macdonald as the only celebrity to be dressed in a Julien Macdonald couture prior to it being presented for the first time in the Julien Macdonald FW23 collection show. Traditionally, the Sunday evening shows during the London Fashion Week are one of the most anticipated shows, of which this prime time slot was given to the Julien Macdonald FW23 collection show.