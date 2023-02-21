HKAES International Bay Area Summit 2023 officially kicks off Experts around the world deliberate on the sustainable development of Greater Bay Area

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – Media

OutReach – 24 August 2020 – SugarCRM

Inc., the innovator of time-aware customer experience (CX), today announced the

acquisition of Node Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that leverages CRM data and vast external

sources to deliver an unparalleled level of predictability across a whole array

of different business use cases. The acquisition fuels Sugar’s time-aware CX

platform by automatically forecasting expected outcomes and highlighting

previously unforeseen challenges and opportunities.

Making sense of data is a

perennial issue for companies. Deep learning models are limited by the quality

and quantity of input data, which historically has been inaccurate or

incomplete in real-life CRM implementations. Node’s deep learning models identify signals with up to

81% greater accuracy than heuristic-based approaches to deliver the tangible

benefits of heightened performance and true predictability.

“Sugar has

been a fantastic platform at its heart,” said Paul Greenberg, president of the

56 Group and author of CRM at the Speed of Light. “Adding Node has the

potential to bring impressive predictive accuracy to Sugar’s platform and

products. And now more than ever it is critical to leverage all available data

and signals to work towards better outcomes for both customers and the business

alike.”

Today’s acquisition is the latest in a series of innovations

supporting Sugar’s vision for the next frontier of high-definition customer

experience (HD-CX) which began last year with the launch of Sugar’s time-based,

no touch CX solutions for sales, marketing and service teams.

“Obtaining a high definition view

of your business and customers, from pipeline to forecasting, is all about

replacing a fragmented, dated, and distorted picture with one that is sharply

focused and rich in breadth and depth,” said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM.

“Sugar is democratizing AI, ushering in a new frontier in CX with its powerful

combination of AI, time-aware and data enrichment, to drive business

performance and enable predictability for companies of all sizes.”

Extending

Sugar’s time-aware CX platform, Node’s AI technology adds the most coveted

element of time–the future. The combined solution offers wide-ranging

capabilities for sales, marketing and service teams and include (but are in no

way limited to):

Identifying customers most

likely to churn, giving precious runway to remediate and engage with customers

likely to churn, giving precious runway to remediate and engage with customers in the most strategic way possible Predicting likelihood to convert from

lead scoring models Insight-driven forecasting

and prescriptive guidance for higher quota attainment and sale close monitoring Seamless recommendations

for add-on products during the right phase of the customer journey increasing

for add-on products during the right phase of the customer journey increasing average sale size Ascertaining marketing

attribution and contribution to closed business Improving customer engagement

models through predictive case routing and contextual data in real time to

empower customer service professionals

