Watsons x Cantopop Super Boy Band MIRROR Empower 18 Million Members to GO GREEN with MIRROR First Regional Carbon-Neutral Event Across 4 Asian Markets
HONG KONG / KUALA LUMPUR / TAIPEI / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 February 2023 – Sustainability is a top priority for Watsons, so the brand introduced the “Greener Stores Global Framework” last year to make its stores more sustainable and to empower customers to make better choices to lower environmental impacts. To further the mission, today, Watsons has announced its cross-over campaign with MIRROR to inspire 18 million of its loyal customers to Go Green across 4 Asian markets including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore.
Cross-over with MIRROR, Go Green Together
The Go Green with MIRROR campaign aims to encourage customers to take positive actions in their daily lives to make more sustainable choices. The idea is that if everyone makes a small difference every split second, the impact would be enormous if we do it together. During the kick-off event, MIRROR performed their brand new song: “GO GREEN” and shared with the audience the green actions they have taken in their daily lives. Overseas Watsons followers enjoyed the livestreaming event as representatives from the 4 Asian markets interacted with MIRROR onstage to promote sustainable lifestyle.
Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia & Europe) says, “A.S. Watson is the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer based in Hong Kong. MIRROR is also a very popular and successful singing group, born and made in Hong Kong. Both of us are representing Hong Kong’s spirit. Mirror reflection means infinite possibilities, which coincides with our brand’s belief and inspires our collaboration.”
“I hope MIRROR will go beyond Hong Kong and move towards the international markets like Watsons, and inspire more people to live a greener lifestyle that contributes to a sustainable future. Together, by sharing happiness, positivity, care and love to ourselves, our communities and our planet with “The New Beautiful” initiative, Watsons strives to create a better world for all.”
