M1 Limited Singapore Launches All-New, Game-Changing SIM-Only Plan, Maxx, with Maximum Affordability

Published: February 24, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 February 2023 – M1 Limited Singapore is proud to announce its latest SIM-only plan, Maxx SIMO by M1. The all-new Maxx SIMO contract-free SIM-only plan is set to be a groundbreaking offering in today’s competitive telecommunications market. This new mobile service plan is an affordable solution for customers who want to enjoy the benefits of a top-quality mobile service without paying high prices and not tied down by any contract. What’s more, the plan comes packaged with one of the highest local data for a SIM-only plan, at 100 gigabytes (GB). It also offers 2GB roaming data for use in Malaysia and Indonesia. To commemorate the launch, M1 is having a flash sale for the new Maxx SIMO at S$15 for a limited time.

