OnePlus Announces a Technical Partnership with Perfect World Games about Ray Tracing on Mobile

Ray tracing enabled Tower of Fantasy can be experienced on the OnePlus 11 5G at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach – 27 February 2023 – Global leading technology company OnePlus today announces a technical partnership with Perfect World Games on ray tracing technology. Both parties work closely to bring the ray tracing technology to Tower of Fantasy in-game play on the OnePlus 11 5G.