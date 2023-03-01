The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council: Malaysia at the Forefront of Healthcare and Hospitality

30 Destinations; Countless Travel Possibilities and Experiences

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 August 2020 – Following the inaugural success of Ultimate Getaways promotion in May, Banyan Tree Group has launched its exclusive Ultimate Getaways 2. This time, featuring more than double the destinations, the Group’s 30 properties worldwide will offer countless travel choices with savings of up to 80%.









As the world navigates a new normal, consumer surveys have shown that over 75% of consumers are choosing healthier lifestyles to live better after this pandemic. Embracing nature, discovering new destinations and bonding with loved ones are top-of-mind, with leisure travel oft-listed as one of the top ‘most missed’ categories.

Designed with consumers in mind, Ultimate Getaways 2 features 30 destinations with curated activities and flexible travel dates till 20 December 2021. It emphasises wellbeing and nature-focused offerings, all amidst naturally distanced and low density resort environments. The 3Day-2Night Gift Certificate can now be purchased from 26 August to 2 September 2020 at www.banyantree.com/UltimateGetaways. Multiple certificates can be flexibly combined to enjoy a longer stay.

Set in awe-inspiring surrounds, destinations include exotic Morocco and Mexico, mystical mountains in China, coral islands of the Maldives, tropical beaches of Thailand, Indonesia and Central Vietnam, to the vibrant cities of Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

In addition to substantial savings, experiential inclusions range from afternoon tea, couple spa treatments, family activities, to night fishing. Other special benefits include discounts on dining, Spa, Gallery retail, Golf green fees, water sports and other activities.

Whether as a gift for loved ones, forward planning for celebrations, family holidays or wellness escapes, or even corporate gifting for events and employees’ appreciation, guests will enjoy a memorable experience – with privacy, natural distancing and enhanced hygiene and safety measures.

This limited-time offer is only valid till 2 September 2020, 2359hrs GMT +8.

Terms & Conditions:

Gift certificate sold is non-refundable and not exchangeable for cash based on the value.

Gift Certificate rate is inclusive of tax and service charge (nett).

Each Gift Certificate constitutes accommodation for 2 nights stay inclusive of daily breakfast for 2 adults.

Gift Certificates are redeemable until 20 December 2021 with a no-extension policy.

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts is not responsible for lost or stolen Gift Certificates.

Advance reservation is required and redemption is subject to hotel’s room availability.

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts has the right to reject any expired Gift Certificate and charge in full should you wish to keep the reservation.

A Green Tax of USD 6 per person per night will be applicable for stays at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Angsana Ihuru and Angsana Velavaru.

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts may amend these Terms & Conditions from time to time without prior notice. Any amendment will be effective immediately. For full Terms & Conditions, please refer to gifting.banyantree.com.

