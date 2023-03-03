Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022 Winners Announcement – Organized by National Geographic Magazine Chinese Edition Presented by Wheelock

Online & Offline Exhibition for Public Viewing in Parallel
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 March 2023 – Organized by National Geographic magazine and presented by Wheelock Properties, the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022 closed for submissions on December 5, 2022. Despite being limited to photographs taken within Hong Kong, the Contest was highly competitive, with many photography enthusiasts from mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates competing alongside local Hong Kong photographers.