Xapo Bank Becomes the First Bank to Offer Near-Instant Bitcoin Payments On the Lightning Network Powered by Lightspark

Xapo Bank is the first fully licensed bank in the world to integrate Lightning Network.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 9 March 2023 – Xapo Bank, a leading Bitcoin custodian and licensed private bank, has partnered with Lightspark and integrated with the Lightning Network to enable lightning-fast Bitcoin payments for its customers. Xapo Bank members can now instantly pay for small purchases of up to $100 USD at any vendor which accepts Lightning payments without suffering high transaction fees and long blockchain confirmation waiting times.