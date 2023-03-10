Global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen mingles with fashion icons and A-list celebrities at London Fashion Week
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 – Much beloved global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) was seen in the company of fashion industry icons and Hollywood royalty, wearing a number of stunning ensembles during her appearance at London Fashion Week. During the high-profile event, Tia attended the showcases of world-renowned brands such as Moncler Genius, David Koma and Richard Quinn. Joining the biggest names in fashion and the world of acting, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and Sara Sampaio. Other high-profile attendees of London Fashion Week included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Alicia Keys and Serena Williams.