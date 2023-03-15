Sennheiser Profile USB microphone provides ease of use and best-in-class audio – Plug in and you’re ready to stream
WEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 15 March 2023 – Today, Sennheiser is launching the Profile USB microphone, a cardioid condenser microphone that presents an easy and stylish solution for streaming and podcasting. It combines professional sound with direct accessibility of all functions, allowing streamers, podcasters and gamers to fully focus on their content. The side-address microphone is available as a table stand version and as the Profile Streaming Set with a 3-point self-locking boom arm. Both models are shipping from today.