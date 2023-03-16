SAUDIA Signs an Agreement with Boeing to Order 49 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

In support of its strategic objective to bring the world to the Kingdom
– March 15, 2023 – Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Boeing announced the order of 39 fuel-efficient 787s with options for 10 more airplanes. The national flag carrier will grow its long-haul fleet with the selection of up to 49 787 Dreamliners, utilizing the outstanding efficiency, range and flexibility of the Dreamliner to sustainably grow its global operation.