SAUDIA Signs an Agreement with Boeing to Order 49 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Published: March 16, 2023

In support of its strategic objective to bring the world to the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2023 – Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Boeing announced the order of 39 fuel-efficient 787s with options for 10 more airplanes. The national flag carrier will grow its long-haul fleet with the selection of up to 49 787 Dreamliners, utilizing the outstanding efficiency, range and flexibility of the Dreamliner to sustainably grow its global operation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.