Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-Ku’s BIG BET Season 2 Achieves The Highest Viewing of All Time For Korean Content On Disney+

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 March 2023 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ““), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by global media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce thatSeason 2, headlined by Son Suk-ku of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (““), set a new record for the highest viewership in its first week of release, surpassing all previous Disney+ Korean original content.Season 2 broke the record previously set bySeason 1, which attained the highest rating of 8.4/10 among Korean OTT series released concurrently on IMDb, the world’s largest content rating site. InSeason 2, top Korean star Son Suk-ku of Spackman Media Group reprises his role as a cop who further tightens his grip on a legendary king of the casino in the Philippines.Last month, Son Suk-ku was also ranked #1 in thesurvey conducted by Cine21, a weekly film magazine in Korea, surpassing Pak Seo-joon, Song Joong-ki and Lee Jung-jae in the survey. The top five in thewere Son Suk-ku, Pak Seo-joon, Koo Gyo-hwan, Lee Do-hyun, Song Joong-ki and Lee Jung-jae. The top five in theare Park Eun-bin, Kim Tae-ri, Han So-hee, Song Hye-kyo, Kim Hye-soo and Lee Hanee.In January this year, Son Suk-ku also took the top spot in movie star reputation, according to the Korea Corporation Reputation Research Institute. Moreover, in December 2022, Son Suk-ku won the JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation, an online competitive analysis agency for K-content in Korea.The top ranking of Son Suk-ku and the highest viewership ofSeason 2 of all time for Korean content on Disney+ continue to underscore his star power in the Korean entertainment sector.Last year, Son Suk-ku dominated both the big and small screens in Korea with his lead roles in the 2022’s top box office performing film,, and the most popular K-drama in May 2022,Son Suk-ku is represented by SBD Entertainment Inc. (““), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents and manages the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed Shiseido in 2022.Hashtag: #SpackmanEntertainmentGroup

