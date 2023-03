Bupa rolls out a “Healthy Cities Pop-up Truck” with a gigantic rugby ball, immersive digital games, and a free AI health check, to help Hongkongers discover healthier lifestyles and “Be the Best You”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 – Bupa Hong Kong and Quality HealthCare will sponsor the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens for a second year in a row. As the Official Insurance and Healthcare Sponsor, Bupa continues its mission to build a healthier city for the broader Hong Kong community.