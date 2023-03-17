Glass Egg – a Virtuos Studio announces expansion into Dalat, Vietnam

Virtuos is set to become the largest game development company in Vietnam as Glass Egg aims to grow its Dalat team to 50 with local talent by the end of 2023, building upon its success in HCMC.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 –Glass Egg – a Virtuos Studio today announced the launch of its 2D and 3D art production studio in Dalat, Vietnam. The announcement follows Glass Egg’s acquisition by Virtuos in May 2022, and marks the opening of its second studio in Vietnam. Alongside existing Sparx* and Glass Egg studios in Ho Chi Minh City, the new Dalat studio supports Virtuos’ goal of becoming the largest game developer in Vietnam with 1,500 employees by the end of 2024.