First Phosphate Obtains High Purity 40.2% Apatite Concentrate in Metallurgical Testwork Based on Lac à L’Orignal Property in Quebec, Canada

2

5

2

2

5

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – 20 March 2023 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (FSE: KD0) (“” or the ““) is pleased to announce that it has obtained Metallurgical Testwork results on mineralization sourced from its Lac à l’Orignal Property in the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. The testwork was completed by an independent laboratory, SGS Canada Inc., Quebec City, Quebec, and dated March 13, 2023. The full report is available at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/assets The results from the batch and locked cycle tests were used to prepare an overall mass balance for the proposed flowsheet. The overall mass balance showed that the flowsheet could recover 91.4% of the apatite to a concentrate containing 40.2% PPreliminary upgrading testwork on the ilmenite and magnetite streams achieved an ilmenite concentrate grading 39.3% TiOand a magnetite concentrate grading 69.0% Fe (99.2% Fe2O3). Further testwork is recommended to optimize the ilmenite circuit.“We are pleased with the results of our high purity apatite recovery which has the potential to allow us to create a large amount of purified phosphoric acid for the production of LFP batteries,” says First Phosphate President, Peter Kent. “Our secondary recovery of ilmenite is equally important in that its upgrading may allow us to create the iron sulphate required as another important ingredient in the production of LFP batteries. The magnetite remains a potential tertiary recovery of value. We are now able to proceed towards a beneficiation pilot plant ahead of schedule.”The metallurgical testwork program was undertaken on a composite of 75 fluoroapatite half drill cores from the Lac à l’Orignal Deposit with the objective of recovering and upgrading the apatite (removing silicates, ilmenite, magnetite, etc.) to produce high grade concentrate feed for phosphoric acid production to be used in the production of LFP cathode active material. The composite sample had a head grade of 5.55% PThe scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Mr. Feasby is a metallurgist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate (“LFP”) battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of total land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate concentrate devoid of high levels of deleterious elements.Peter Kent, PresidentTel: +1 (647) 707-1943Investor Relations: investor@firstphosphate.com Media Relations: media@firstphosphate.com Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate/ magnetite as a potential tertiary recovery ofSaguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebecmagnetite as a tertiary recovery ofSaguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebecmagnetite as a tertiary recovery of

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.