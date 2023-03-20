Hong Kong Baptist University-led research unveils cell entry mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 and therapeutic target for COVID-19
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 March 2023 – A study led by scientists from Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has identified a protease called MT1-MMP that is a major host factor behind the infectivity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the human body, which leads to the infection of COVID-19 and multi-organ failure. By applying a humanised antibody called 3A2 that can inhibit the activity of MT1-MMP, the viral load of infected mice was reduced by almost 90%. The research team also demonstrated that the protease is a potential therapeutic target for COVID-19.