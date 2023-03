Cloud Comrade Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Digital Skilling and Cloud Transformation for Customers in ASEAN

Cloud Comrade becomes first Singapore-headquartered born-in-the-cloud partner to sign a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 March 2023 – Cloud Comrade, a Singapore-headquartered cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed a three-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to accelerate the cloud transformation of customers in ASEAN.