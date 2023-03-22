AIA Hong Kong and New World Group’s Humansa sign Memorandum of Understanding

Form strategic partnership to collaborate and set up insurance industry first one-stop Wellness Centre for high-net-worth customers

# Founded in 1970, New World Development Company Limited (“The Group”, Hong Kong stock code: 0017) was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1972 and is a constituent stock of the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index.



* As of 22 March 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 March 2023 – AIA Hong Kong announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to form a strategic partnership with Humansa, a leading integrated health and wellness management brand under the New World Group, to collaborate and set up an insurance industry firstone-stop Wellness Centre in Hong Kong. The Centre will provide personalised and diverse health management solutions for the body and mind in the areas of preventive and prediction healthcare, exclusively for AIA Hong Kong’s local and Hong Kong visiting high-net-worth customersThe partnership is a landmark step that symbolises a shared vision by the two parties in joining forces to provide customers in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) with excellent value-added health management services in addition to comprehensive insurance protection.Underpinned by a “preventive healthcare approach”, the Wellness Centre is the industry’s first joint project between an insurance service provider and a health and wellness management organisation. Leveraging Humansa’s professional team of health management experts, the Wellness Centre provides personalised and effective health management solutions to support AIA Hong Kong’s high-net-worth customers in achieving their health management goals with a keen focus on “wellness nourishment” through balancing the body, mind and soul.With an extremely busy work and daily life, high-net-worth customers often struggle to prioritise their physical and mental wellbeing, and may even be living in a “suboptimal health” state and suffering from conditions such as insomnia and anxiety, while lacking remedies to address the issues. Meanwhile, they are seeing greater importance on managing their physical and mental wellbeing as they believe “health is wealth”, and would like to resolve and rectify their “suboptimal health” status, so it does not impact their daily lives and can enhance their long-term physical and mental health.AIA Hong Kong understands that high-net-worth customers value their health and seek high-quality services, yet they lack the time and energy to select quality healthcare resources that best suit their needs. With the establishment of the Wellness Centre dedicated for high-net-worth customers, they can simply visit the Centre to enjoy the industry-leading one-stop comprehensive health management services.Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “As an industry leader, ‘customer-centricity’ has been the cornerstone of AIA Hong Kong’s philosophy. Through strategic investments and collaborations with top industry partners who share the same vision, we are committed to building an ecosystem of quality services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA that integrates physical and mental health as well as wealth and medical protection, as we proactively break the boundaries of insurance to become customers’ strongest health and wealth support. We are delighted to be partnering with New World Group’s Humansa to take another step closer to our goal of protecting our customers’ health through the professional and quality services they provide.”Mr. Don So, Chief Executive Officer of Humansa, said, “We are thrilled to be an exclusive strategic partner with AIA on wellness. Humansa is committed to providing leading thoughts and services to the health and wellness industry. Therefore, our partnership marks a significant milestone for us to explore a unique opportunity together to expand our reach and offer first-in-market wellness services for AIA’s top customers, starting first with Hong Kong. We firmly believe that this partnership will enable us to deliver high quality service across GBA in the future, paving the way for a successful and mutually beneficial relationship.”The Wellness Centre is scheduled to officially open this summer in a prime commercial location on Hong Kong Island, offering AIA Hong Kong’s high-net-worth customers an easy access to a distinguished and relaxing wellness experience.Hashtag: #AIAHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have close to 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.4 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.





1 as at 31 December 2022



2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau’s individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 31 December 2022)

About Humansa

Humansa is a healthcare organisation under New World Group that is building a ground-breaking health and wellness ecosystem across the Greater Bay Area. Actively care for your health, being the best version of yourself is our philosophy. To date in March 2023, Humansa has established 34 healthcare and wellness centres in prime locations across Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other core cities of GBA.



The first flagship centre of Humansa | Victoria Dockside debuted in Q4 of 2022, it covers an expansive area of over 14,000 square feet, overlooking a stunning 270-degree view of the Victoria Harbour. The flagship centre brings together experts from multi-disciplinary practices to formulate an integrated preventative healthcare program. In these 34 centres, Humansa provides diverse and professional health and wellness services, helps clients and their families to achieve different health management goals. Such as health check, medical imaging, endoscopy, dentistry, eye care, postnatal care, skin, physiotherapy, high-performance training, OBGYN and pediatric, supplements and dietitians etc.



