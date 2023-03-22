Velocity Global Announces New Financial Metrics; Crosses $200M ARR

Valued at $2B, the global talent solution provider reports significant momentum as the demand for remote-first workplace solutions accelerates
Denver, US – News Direct – 22 March 2023 – Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions, today announced new financial metrics and corporate momentum to include:
Crossed the $200M ARR threshold.
More than 40% organic growth YoY.
Profitable YTD in 2023, as it has been seven of the last nine years.
Nearly 1,500 customers, including Databricks, Penguin Random House, Linksys, International Justice Mission, Crunchbase, Dragonfly,and Schwans International.
Enhancements to the employee and employer experience through partnerships with companies like Upflex and strategic integrations with leading HR technologies like BambooHR, Greenhouse, HiBob, and Namely.
Platform updates including automated quoting and faster, self-service employment contract creation, whichis already helping early customers experience 50% faster onboarding times as well as a forthcoming simplified UI to improve the customer experience.