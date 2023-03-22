Velocity Global Announces New Financial Metrics; Crosses $200M ARR

Published: March 22, 2023

Valued at $2B, the global talent solution provider reports significant momentum as the demand for remote-first workplace solutions accelerates

Denver, US – News Direct – 22 March 2023 – Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions, today announced new financial metrics and corporate momentum to include:
  • Crossed the $200M ARR threshold.
  • More than 40% organic growth YoY.
  • Profitable YTD in 2023, as it has been seven of the last nine years.
  • Nearly 1,500 customers, including Databricks, Penguin Random House, Linksys, International Justice Mission, Crunchbase, Dragonfly, and Schwans International.
  • Enhancements to the employee and employer experience through partnerships with companies like Upflex and strategic integrations with leading HR technologies like BambooHR, Greenhouse, HiBob, and Namely.
  • Platform updates including automated quoting and faster, self-service employment contract creation, which is already helping early customers experience 50% faster onboarding times as well as a forthcoming simplified UI to improve the customer experience.

