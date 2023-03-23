Infobip announces new APAC leadership team to help businesses boost CX in the region

Appointments signal the company’s commitment to Asia Pacific

Infobip leads local and global businesses toward a conversational future

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 23 March 2023 Infobip , a global cloud communications platform, has appointed Ruslana Reznikova as Vice President and General Manager, APAC & Eurasia, and Velid Begovic as Vice President, Revenue, APAC. The leadership appointments signal the company’s commitment to Asia Pacific and its objective to deliver improved business results for companies in the region by simplifying how they connect and engage with their customers at scale. Reznikova, who was previously the Managing Director, Eurasia, will leverage her deep understanding of the enterprise sector to help businesses execute their customer engagement strategies. At the same time, Begovic, previously Sales Director, APAC, will play an essential role in driving digital transformation with his expertise in cloud-based communications technology.To further drive omnichannel customer experiences across APAC, the company has also appointed two Sales Directors, Tina Wang for North APAC and Cecile Perez Tizon for South APAC. Together, the new leadership team will enable companies to meet fast-evolving consumer demands in the region, helping them achieve better customer engagement with innovative omnichannel communication technology that creates seamless interactions between businesses and customers.Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip, said: “Our commitment to the APAC region is not just a business strategy; it’s a reflection of our deep respect for the rich cultural diversity, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovative potential of this dynamic region. With our new leadership team in place, we are confident that we have the right people, with the right skills and vision, to steer our company towards a successful future.”Infobip has been at the forefront of transforming the customer experience landscape through omnichannel solutions available on a single platform. The company is committed to enabling businesses to provide personalized interactions and paving the way for businesses across the region to create a direct, trusted, always-on connection throughout the customer journey—through the channels customers prefer.Ruslana Reznikova, Vice President and General Manager, APAC & Eurasia, said: “Infobip is on an ambitious journey to help brands and businesses build and intelligently orchestrate all engagement activities across their customers’ lifecycles. As we embark on this next chapter, we are focused on enabling businesses with enhanced digital capabilities to lay the foundation for a conversational future built on connected experiences.”Velid Begovic, Vice President Revenue, APAC, said: “The Asia Pacific region encompasses a wide range of diverse customer expectations. To capitalize on the potential opportunities and fulfil the demands of customers, both local and global businesses, can leverage omnichannel communications to develop always-on services and offer personalized interactions that foster trust and loyalty.”Hashtag: #Infobip

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



