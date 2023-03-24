First Phosphate Extends High Grade Phosphate Layers at Its Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada
Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – March 24, 2023 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has obtained additional drill results from its Bégin-Lamarche property located in the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. These additional results are further to the Company’s press release dated March 9, 2023.
Highlights:
“We note the extent of the work carried out by First Phosphate that has brought forth these impressive phosphate discoveries to our region of the Fjord-du-Saguenay MRC,” commented Gérald Savard, Mayor of Bégin and Prefect of the Fjord-du-Saguenay MRC. “The potential to create new jobs and wealth, as well as the possibility of improving our infrastructure through the responsible mining of phosphate, is very interesting for our municipality and for our MRC.”
1Length is measured along the full length of the hole. True width is estimated to be 60-80% of the core length.
Drill hole BL-23-03 intersected 8.4% P2O5 (phosphate) over 64.2 m and this phosphate layer is the extension of the originally discovered Layer 3 that returned 8.4% P2O5 over 57.3 m (drill hole BL-23-02). BL-23-03 is located 100 m to the east of BL-23-02 (See Figure 1). The new results from BL-23-03 establish the continuity of this phosphate layer along strike and along dip. The mineralization is found within nelsonitic peridotite containing 15-20% apatite on average. Parameters for both holes are listed in Table 2.
Another area of interest was discovered to the southeast of Layer 3. Both new drill holes reported the presence of another phosphate layer, Layer 4, to the southeast that averages 5.0% P2O5. This layer is composed of smaller beds of nelsonitic peridotite with rocks in between the beds that also carrying apatite (phosphate mineral).
Full drill results to date indicate the presence of four large phosphate layers ranging from 60 m to 83 m in thickness and at least 300 m in length. Grades vary from 5.0 % to 10.6% P2O5 (phosphate).
The Company has now drilled 17 holes into the main magnetic trend at its Bégin-Lamarche property for a total length of 2,000 m. Layers with apatite mineralization have been identified in all drill holes. Layers range from a few meters to an excess of 100 m in thickness along the length of the holes. Samples from another 7 holes have been delivered to the assay laboratory and results are expected in the coming weeks.
|Table 1 – Assay Results – Bégin-Lamarche Property
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length1 (m)
|P2O5 (%)
|TiO2 (%)
|Note
|BL-23-01
|5.9
|29.6
|23.8
|10.6
|5.2
| Previously
released
|131.9
|215.4
|83.5
|7.8
|4.2
|BL-23-02
|16.6
|29.6
|13.1
|9.9
|6.5
| Previously
released
|143.8
|201.0
|57.3
|8.4
|3.4
|BL-23-03
|13.8
|78.0
|64.2
|8.4
|4.4
|143.0
|160.8
|17.8
|5.8
|4.1
|183.0
|201.0
|18.0
|5.3
|4.1
|BL-23-04
|4.8
|45.0
|40.2
|5.1
|2.7
|68.65
|76.7
|8.05
|8.3
|4.5
