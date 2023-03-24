Free flour for BISP beneficiaries, 361841 bags distributed in Lahore

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore is diligently monitoring the mechanism of free flour distribution to the deserving citizens during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider remained in the field on Thursday to monitor the process of free flour distribution and she herself stood at the gates of centers to help out the citizens.

She reached spots of Multan Road, Gulshan Ravi, GT Road, Raiwind and Shahdara on the complaints of rush and resolved the complaints on spot.

She indicated the reason of rush is the entrance of unregistered citizens in Benazir income Support program.

She stated that “only registered citizens in Benazir Income Support Program are eligible for free flour”.

She told that 105,753 bags have been distributed yesterday while today more than 53,000 bags have been distributed.

She stated “In view of Ramadan, the centers will be reopened after Iftar”. She further stated that sitting arrangements have been made for the eligible citizens in all the centers. “Uninterrupted, easy and dignified supply of flour at 40 centers in the city is the top priority”, she further added.

