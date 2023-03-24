Greenbriar Becomes the First Public ESG Company to Sponsor the Miami PC of The Pro Padel League

Ground-Breaking Collaboration with the Miami Pro Padel Club – Miami PC

Newport Beach, California – Newsfile Corp. – 23 March 2023 – Greenbriar Capital Corp (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) (“Greenbriar”), a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy, announces today that it has reached a joint collaboration and marketing agreement with the Miami PC. Miami PC has recently recruited and engaged some of the top Padel players in the world, as well as soon to be announced worldwide tennis legends and influencers.The Pro Padel League (PPL) – North America’s first professional Padel league – just completed their historic, inaugural Player Draft that included all seven franchise teams of Miami, Los Angeles, Cancun, New York, Toronto, San Diego and Arkansas. As a historic milestone for the League, the PPL received approximately 500 entries from players in 57 countries including top North American and international players from Australia, Asia, South America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.“Today was an incredible day for our League including all of our team owners and the players who were selected in the Draft,” said Marcos Del Pilar, League Commissioner. “This is a huge milestone for the League and our teams who can now prepare for the start of our first season in May.” This season, teams will be comprised of four active players including two men, and two women, and four alternates. Of the eight players on each team, six players will be from North America to further boost and promote the growth of Padel across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.The final team selections for the seven franchises can be viewed on the Pro Padel League website: https://propadelleague.com/2023/03/draft-results/ . The PPL’s inaugural season will kick-off in Tampa in May of 2023 with seven teams and conclude with the PPL CUP in June of 2023 where the four best teams will compete for the title. The PPL’s mission is to create a premier sports league providing a national stage for the sport while generating nationwide awareness and excitement for Padel. Something that has never been done before, the PPL will provide players and fans with a new platform that showcases Padel and grows participation in the sport.Currently, Padel has over 25 million players worldwide and is growing in popularity in the U.S. with the number of Padel courts set to double in 2023. Over 8 million players are projected to be playing in the U.S. by 2030. The PPL will enable players, coaches, team owners, facility owners, broadcasters, fans, sponsors, and brands to all be involved in, and capitalize on, the sport’s explosive growth. Revenue streams include television, merchandising, gambling, eGaming and sponsorships. The PPL recently signed a television broadcasting agreement with CBS Sports where during the upcoming Padel season this May, the games will be broadcasted to over 99 million homes. Greenbriar’s first Miami Padel Club sponsorship is for $125,000 and coincides with matching Padel’s strong Spanish and Latin roots with Greenbriar’s massive Montalva Solar Project in Puerto Rico and Greenbriar’s large 995 home entry level subdivision in Southern California. For more information on the PPL, visit: https://propadelleague.com/ Known as a sporting paradise in South Florida, Miami is home to some of the best professional sports teams and events in the world including the Miami HEAT, Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins, the Miami Open, NASCAR events at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Miami has also hosted more Super Bowls than any other city. A premier destination for sporting events, the PPL will further grow Miami’s professional sports roster by showcasing the most entertaining sport in the world.Greenbriar and The Miami PC will jointly select, develop and build new Padel Courts across North America where demand for Padel is expected to increase by 40,000 new courts per year. The Greenbriar name and logo will be featured within all of the entire Miami PC ecosystem including uniforms, marketing, and sales.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading ESG Alternative Asset developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value. Website is