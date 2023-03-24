Hellven Metaverse: First Metaverse Social Platform Based on Arbitrum
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – Hellven Metaverse is a new generation Web3.0 ecosystem built on Arbitrum, and has announced a $2 million seed investment. It uses 3D Hero NFT as the ecological pass card to access boards such as the RPG game Hellven’s Gate, and the business and social space Hellven Utopia. By attracting talented developers and buidlers, Hellven is targeting to build an open and free commercial metaverse platform.