Arrow Electronics Supports LightSpeed to Build Compact, scalable, and Power-Efficient Opto-Electronic System-in-Packages (SiPs) for Delivering Superior Data Bandwidth Capability and Processing Performance.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 March 2023 – Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announces its support for LightSpeed Photonics Private Limited (LightSpeed), a Singapore-based start-up, to accelerate the development of optics embedded processors for speeding up data input/output processing, optimizing power consumption, and enabling multi-terabit data connectivity for a wide range of applications from data center, AI, video content streaming to augmented reality/virtual reality.